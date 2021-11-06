NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,711. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.