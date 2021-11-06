$7.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.67. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $558.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $559.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

