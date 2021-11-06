Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.63). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,708 shares of company stock worth $3,325,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,078,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,515,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

