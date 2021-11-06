California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,517. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

