Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $23.35 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

