GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.