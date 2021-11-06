NuCypher Market Cap Achieves $626.19 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $626.19 million and approximately $98.39 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,329,611,637 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

