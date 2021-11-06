Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,762. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

