Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.36.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.46. 2,308,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 294,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

