CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.78. 7,436,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,412. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. CVS Health has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

