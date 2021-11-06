Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.14.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.14. 49,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -93.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -446.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $10,999,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.