Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $24.71 on Friday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valhi were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

