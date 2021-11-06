Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$905.52 million and a PE ratio of 28.56. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$613,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,678,490. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

