Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three quarters, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings, innovation capabilities and diversified business structure. Solid end markets and operational excellence are other tailwinds. Its policy of rewarding shareholders raises attractiveness. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its earnings surpassed estimates by 18.92%. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 9-14% to $480-$500 million. Sequentially, sales are predicted to grow 1.3%. Free cash flow is also expected to be positive. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates improved for fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, cost headwinds related to cost-control actions in the prior-year quarters, and inflation in raw material and other costs are likely headwinds.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 800,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

