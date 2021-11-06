A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 229,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,663. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 61.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

