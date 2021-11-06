Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.70.

Shares of OLED traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.35. The company had a trading volume of 767,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.56. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $3,778,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

