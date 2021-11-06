Invesco Ltd. Has $444.51 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $444,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $24,971,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

