Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $534,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,416,000 after buying an additional 1,091,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

