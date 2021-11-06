Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 325804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

