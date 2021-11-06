Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,951,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $549,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 216.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 91,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91,287 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 576.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,626,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,258,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 397.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

