Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Loop Capital

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,507 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

