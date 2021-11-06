Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.24. 1,141,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,643. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.