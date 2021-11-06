Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.97.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $23.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,330,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,265. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

