LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.73.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 634,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,229. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.