Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 21,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The company has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

