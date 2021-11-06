Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 870,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

