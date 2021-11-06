Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 870,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
