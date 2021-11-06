Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 1,296,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,684. Primo Water has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

