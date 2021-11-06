Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $12.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,760,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

