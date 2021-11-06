Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $587.78

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.78 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 614 ($8.02). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02), with a volume of 82,482 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £243.55 million and a P/E ratio of 44.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 565.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

