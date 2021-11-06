KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as high as C$10.80. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 11,603 shares changing hands.

KPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$106.00 million and a P/E ratio of -29.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.35.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

