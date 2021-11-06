Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.97

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.97 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.45). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 5 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.