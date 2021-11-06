The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $77,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.16 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

