Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $68,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

