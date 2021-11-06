Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 732 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.23 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.