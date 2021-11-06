Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.