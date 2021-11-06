Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

SPB stock opened at C$14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.86.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

