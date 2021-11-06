Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.