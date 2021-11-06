Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.55. 957,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,103. Omeros has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $471.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omeros stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omeros worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

