Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,243. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.41%.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

