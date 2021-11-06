Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 838 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.14 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

