Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $441.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.07. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

