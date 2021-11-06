Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen Sells 8,300 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CAR opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

