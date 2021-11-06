The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Buy

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.00 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,707,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

