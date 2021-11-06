eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $63.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPI. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $638,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 83.5% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eXp World by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

