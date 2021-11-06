Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $299,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,062 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

