MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $607.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $610.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

