Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,769. Colfax has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,195,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.