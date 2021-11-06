AXPR (AXPR) Hits One Day Volume of $154,749.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $154,749.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.