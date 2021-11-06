Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $274.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.00. 776,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,083,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.