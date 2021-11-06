Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.65% of Littelfuse worth $417,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $319.94 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.06 and a 12-month high of $321.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $430,340.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

